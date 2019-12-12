Unknown man approached female shoppers with knife, Ocala police say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Ocala police say they’re looking for an unidentified man who followed two female shoppers and brandished a knife.

Officers said the two victims were in the area of Gaitway Plaza on Wednesday when a man with dark hair that was pulled back in a pony tail approached them with a knife as they were entering their vehicle.

The shoppers got into their car and drove away but the man followed them, according to a news release.

The man was driving a silver or gray Honda minivan and exited the parking lot onto Southwest College Road toward Interstate 75, authorities said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP.

Police also reminded holiday shoppers to be aware of their surroundings. For tips on how to stay safe, click here.