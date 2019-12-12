Woman fights off armed men during attack at Publix in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 59-year-old woman was attacked by two armed men Wednesday night while carrying her groceries to her car in the parking lot of a Publix in Daytona Beach, police said.

The woman was emotionally shaken but not physically injured in the incident, which happened around 7:20 p.m. at the Publix on Belville Road.

According to a Daytona Beach police incident report, the woman said she was walking to her Corvette when a white van approached her and stopped.

Police said a black man with light eyes and wearing a black hoodie and black pants asked the woman for assistance but then pulled a knife. A white man who had a gun then got out of the van, police said.

The man with the knife forcefully grabbed the woman’s right arm, which prompted the woman to kick him in his upper thighs, according to the report. The man then punched the woman’s head before getting back into the van, which fled east toward Belville Road, police said.

The woman ran to her car and called 911, the report stated.

The motive for the attack is not known, and police said the men did not attempt to take her backpack-style purse or her groceries.

The woman had no visible injuries and refused medical treatment, the police report said.

The incident was not captured on video, police said.

Officers searched for the van but did not locate it.