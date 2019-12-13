Man arrested after shot fired at Shotz Sports Bar in DeBary

DeBARY, Fla. – A 25-year-old Deltona man was arrested on suspicion of firing a gunshot into the air outside a Volusia County sports bar, deputies said.

John Barnes was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in connection with a shooting early Thursday at Shotz Sports Bar in DeBary.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, an employee pulled up to the bar and saw a man, later identified as Barnes, smash a glass bottle on the ground. The worker confronted Barnes, who got into his car and pointed a gun at the employee, a sheriff’s report states.

As Barnes sped away, he pointed the gun into the air and fired off a shot, deputies said.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Deputies and Orange City police officers searched gambling locations and found Barnes’ car at the Orange City Racing and Car Club. Barnes was taken into custody without incident, deputies said. Sheriff’s officials said they also spotted a gun sticking out of the driver’s door pocket of Barnes’ car.

Barnes refused to speak without a lawyer, officials said. He was arrested and taken to jail.