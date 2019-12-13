Man robbed at gunpoint in front of his Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint early Friday while standing in front of his Orange County home, deputies said.

The armed robbery was reported around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Chisholm Street, a couple of blocks from Central Avenue near Apopka.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said he was in front of his house when he was robbed by three men and a woman.

Deputies said the group took his property before driving away in a white sedan.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A detailed description of the assailants has not been released.