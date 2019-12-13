Search underway for missing retired Florida police deputy chief

OCALA, Fla. – Authorities in Florida are searching for a missing retired Lakeland police deputy chief.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Clarence Grier, who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, has been missing since Wednesday.

Grier, 82, was last seen in Lakeland leaving a home around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was driving a red 1998 Ford F-150 with the tag ID49LX.

Grier’s truck was spotted traveling north around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on Jacksonville Road at County Road 326, north of Ocala. It’s not known who was driving the vehicle.

Grier, who was last seen wearing jeans and a black jacket, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Grier’s whereabouts is asked to call authorities.