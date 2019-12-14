Crews investigate after flames rip through Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials are working to determine the cause of a house fire in Orlando that left four people displaced days before the holidays.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning at the home on Brenton Pointe Cove off Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando Fire Department officials said.

Photos from the scene show flames ripping through the second story of the home and heavy smoke.

Officials said no one was injured.

The Red Cross has been called to assist three adults and one child displaced by the fire, officials said.

Severe storms ripped through Central Florida early Saturday, but officials have not said if the fire is weather-related.

Four people displaced after a residential fire broke out on the 2nd floor around 5am on Brenton Pointe Cove. Engine 14 crew had a quick stop. Thankfully, no injuries. Cause under investigation. @RedCrossCFL notified. pic.twitter.com/YKbZEmcvSL — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) December 14, 2019

Details on what led up to the flames have not been released.

