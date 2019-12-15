Authorities seek to ID trio wanted in Orange County carjacking

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies have released new photos of a trio wanted in connection with an armed carjacking that took place in Orange County last month.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials shared the photos Sunday that showed at least two of the people they’re searching for and the vehicle deputies say the assailants arrived in before taking off in the victim’s.

Deputies said the carjacking took place around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 19 at the Kangaroo Express at 7661 Magnolia Homes Road.

The victim was at one of the pumps when three men arrived in a silver SUV and held him at gunpoint before two of the assailants drove away in the victim’s gray 2013 Toyota Corolla, deputies said. The third culprit left in the SUV.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the photos or has any information about the carjacking is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 and may be eligible for a reward.