83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

83ºF

Local News

4-year-old cancer patient reunited with parents in Florida

Lawyer says boy will continue to receive treatment

Associated Press

Tags: Health, Cancer
File photo (Pixlr)

TAMPA, Fla. – A 4-year-old Florida boy is back with his parents months after a judge ordered a temporary separation over concerns they neglected his cancer treatment.

The same judge ruled Monday that Noah McAdams can return to his parents, Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-Ball.

Earlier this year, Florida officials issued an endangered child alert when he didn’t show up for a scheduled chemotherapy treatment.

The family was tracked down in Kentucky.

The boy received treatment while living with his grandparents. A lawyer says he will continue to receive treatment.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.