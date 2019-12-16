4-year-old cancer patient reunited with parents in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – A 4-year-old Florida boy is back with his parents months after a judge ordered a temporary separation over concerns they neglected his cancer treatment.

The same judge ruled Monday that Noah McAdams can return to his parents, Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-Ball.

Earlier this year, Florida officials issued an endangered child alert when he didn’t show up for a scheduled chemotherapy treatment.

The family was tracked down in Kentucky.

The boy received treatment while living with his grandparents. A lawyer says he will continue to receive treatment.