Polk County bus attendant arrested for cocaine possession, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County bus attendant and her husband were arrested Friday after deputies found drugs in her home.

Narcotics detectives arrested Mary Whitehead after searching her home on North Swindell Avenue in Lakeland. Authorities said the warrant was issued after receiving multiple tips about drug activity coming from the home.

During the search, detectives found a small plastic bag of cocaine, another small bag of marijuana and a digital scale. They arrested 36-year-old Whitehead and her husband, Antonio Whitehead.

Deputies said children lived at the home and contacted the Department of Children and Families.

Whitehead and her husband were booked into the Polk County Jail on possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges. They have since bonded out of jail.

It is unclear if Whitehead will continue to work as a bus attendant for Polk County schools.