Veteran’s Voice: U.S. Navy E-6/Master at Arms Stanley Murray

Master at Arms Stanley Murray enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 when his mother signed him up after speaking to a recruiter.

Murray tells his story about how he entered service and what he experienced, from boot camp to his time on the USS Iowa. During his time, he battled chronic nosebleeds and suffered a gunshot wound from an armed robbery incident.

Murray completed 22 years of service between active duty and time in the Reserves.

Veteran’s Voice allows our community’s heroes to be candid about the daily challenges while serving the United States of America and after their service. If you are a veteran and would like to tell your story, contact us today.