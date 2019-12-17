Get ready to smile: Angel Tree distribution day is here

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the News 6 family, it’s the most wonderful day of the year.

Tuesday marks Angel Tree distribution day, when dozens of volunteers hand out donated gifts to families and seniors who need it most.

The kind Central Floridians who purchased bikes, toys and other items for those who signed up for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program ensure that those participants have goodies to unwrap come Christmas morning.

This year, all 4,000 angels were adopted and $32,640 was raised during the News 6 Angel Tree phone bank earlier this month.

On Tuesday, those recipients visit the Angel Tree joy center to take home the gifts. For some, it’s all they’ll have this holiday season.

Full Screen 1 / 12

As volunteers and angels line up each year, there are tears, laughter and an overall sense of gratitude for the generosity seen during the holiday season.

Watch News 6 beginning at 4 p.m. to see their stories.