Tree falls onto Apopka home

APOPKA, Fla. – A tree fell onto an Apopka home on the 3500 block of Walker Road on Tuesday.

This is just a mile west of State Road 429 and a mile north of Clarcona Ocoee Road.

A photo shows a tree leaning on power lines.

A second tree fell onto a house a half-block away.

Another tree was able to block the falling tree from causing damage.

Homeowners said they did not receive this much damage during a hurricane.

Orange County Fire Rescue advised drivers earlier in the day to stay alert after dispatchers received reports of wires down.

The fire rescue wants drivers to slow down and stay alert for hazards in the road.

The National Weather Service said a half-inch of rain could hit the Orlando area on Tuesday.

Winds could reach 10 mph.

