Central Florida first responders are gearing up for the holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Christmas about a week away, Central Florida first responders are pulling out all the stops to get ready for the holidays.

That means shopping, gifting and overall just spreading cheer across the region.

To start off, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office proved that you don’t need string lights and other decorations to put on a spectacular show.

The department posted a three-minute video that shows five patrol vehicles with their lights synchronized to each beat of a Trans-Siberian Orchestra Christmas medley.

While most wouldn’t want to see the flashing red and blue lights in their rear view mirror, the creative display certainly delighted users on social media. So far, the video has garnered hundred of comments from residents thanking deputies for lighting up their day.

This video was so sweet, Santa himself had to make an appearance.

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office provided 200 children each with a $100 gift card to go on a Target shopping spree to make sure they have gifts under the tree come Christmas.

Some children opted for bikes and toys while others used the money to purchase items for their siblings and parents.

Either way, the deputies and children alike were all smiles during the Shop with a Cop event.

Sometimes, all it takes it one good person and one good deed to make a difference.

Sanford police Officer Robert Kuchcinski, a school resource officer at Hamilton Elementary School, noticed a student in need of a bike and stepped up to provide the boy with a new set of wheels complete, of course, with a shiny blue helmet.

This isn’t the first time Kuchcinski has gone above and beyond. A quick search through the department’s social media pages show he’s been recognized for handing out soccer balls and frisbees and playing an integral role in school events.

You better bet Kuchcinski will be on the nice list this year.

It’s December in Florida, which means the weather is perfect for a car wash fundraiser.

Members of Brevard County Fire Rescue recently gathered outside fire house 82 in West Melbourne to raise money for the Medina family.

Pictures from the event show firefighters -- some even donning their gear -- with rags slung over their shoulders and sudsy buckets at their feet.

Home for the holidays has a different meaning for a lost “kitten” that actually turned out to be a baby bobcat.

The man who found the cute little creature thought it was just your average house cat and dropped it off at Orlando Fire Station No. 7. Soon after, it became apparent that fire fighters had a wild animal on their hands.

That baby bobcat was initially taken to a refuge center but now, she’s old enough to be back in the wild on her own.

They grow up so fast.

Remember me?

I'm the mistaken baby Bobcat that was dropped off to Station 7 back in April. I have since grown up and was recently released by the team at Creature Safe Place on a peninsula in Fort Pierce. They sent us these new photos. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/vTKfXUPGcd — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) December 12, 2019

Watch News 6 at Nine every Wednesday for more on how first responders are making a difference in Central Florida.