Temps expected to drop into the 40s, shelters open in Central Florida

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Colder air continues to hit Central Florida on Wednesday.

With the lower temps, shelters are beginning to open in the area.

Meteorologist Samara Cokinos said lows will range from 37 degrees in Ocala to 44 degrees in Orlando.

Temps could drop into the 40s in Lake County on Thursday.

Here is a list of open shelters:

Lake County

Trinity Assembly of God

200 Urick Street in Fruitland Park

Open from 5:30 p.m. until 7 a.m.

