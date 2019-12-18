Universal guests assisted off of Hagrid coaster after technical glitch

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Guests at Universal’s Islands of Adventure had to be helped off of one of the most popular rides in Orlando on Tuesday night.

Orlando city officials said Universal had a evacuation at Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure due to inclement weather.

“The ride experienced a technical glitch and did exactly what it is supposed to do. We have assisted all of our guests off of the ride,” Universal said in a statement

No one was injured in the incident, according to Orlando city officials.

The Hagrid coaster opened on June 13.

The “Harry Potter”-themed coaster is packed each day at the park, the ride usually has the longest wait time.