Man found dead near Orlo Vista Park, deputies say
Cause of death unknown
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead near Orlo Vista Park Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the man was found at about 7:41 a.m. He’s believed to be in his 50s.
The cause of death is not known at this time, although deputies said it does not appear to be suspicious.
Check back for more updates on this developing story.
