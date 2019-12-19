Person dies in fire at Ocala home

OCALA, Fla. – A person was killed and another was injured when a manufactured home in Ocala caught on fire Thursday afternoon, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at about 3 p.m. on Northeast 19th Avenue.

Firefighters said they arrived on scene within three minutes and found a burn victim outside of the home who said another person was trapped inside.

When first responders went to locate that person, they found him or her dead in the rear of the home.

Authorities said the fire was under control within 12 minutes.

The burn victim was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital as a trauma alert. His or her condition is unknown.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.