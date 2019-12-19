Video: Driver slams into baggage claim area at Florida airport, report says
Crash under investigation
SARASOTA, Fla. – A driver with a history of DUI arrests slammed into a baggage claim area at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport Thursday morning, causing extensive damage to the main terminal building, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.
The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m., about 20 minutes after the last flight had landed.
Surveillance video provided by the airport shows the large white GMC pickup truck burst through a wall, sending bricks and debris flying, before coming to a final rest at a ticket counter. The footage shows the two agents who were there ducked and ran to avoid the crash.
The newspaper reports that the driver -- 40-year-old Juan Monsivis -- was the only person injured.
Authorities said they suspect he could have been under the influence or suffering from a medical episode. Records uncovered by the Herald show he has an extensive history of traffic offenses, including multiple DUI arrests.
