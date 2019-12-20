DeLand police search for man accused of robbing bank

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Officers with the DeLand Police Department are searching for the man accused of robbing a bank on Tuesday.

Police said around 2 p.m. Tuesday a man entered the Fairwinds Credit Union on New York Avenue.

Investigators said he presented a note demanding money.

Authorities said a credit union member complied and the man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 386-626-7400.

