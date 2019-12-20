Former UCF player shot and killed in Phoenix

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Police Department said a former UCF player was shot and killed on Friday morning.

Police said 25-year-old Lance McDowdell was found shot in the driveway to an apartment complex in the area of 2600 North 44th Street.

Investigators said McDowdell was rushed to a local hospital.

He died at the hospital, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 602-262-6141.

McDowdell had three sacks in the Indoor Football League with the Arizona Rattlers this past season.

The team released the following statement:

The Arizona Rattlers have learned of the passing of Lance McDowdell.

Lance represented the Rattlers organization with pride and dedication and we send our condolences to his family during this time.

Due to this being an ongoing criminal investigation, the Rattlers will respect the investigation and will not have any further comments until the investigation is completed.