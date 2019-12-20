Santa’s reindeer cleared by vet to travel the world for Christmas

Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph are primed and ready for their yearly trip around the world.

The nine famous reindeer have been cleared by Veterinarian John Howe, DVM, for travel on Christmas Eve, according to Veterinarian Practice News.

They all received a veterinary checkup earlier this month from Howe when he visited the North Pole.

“After a full examination and review of their medical records, I’m pleased to say Santa’s reindeer are healthy, in great shape, and ready to fly on Christmas Eve,” Dr. Howe said.

Howe checked the flight team for signs of disease, such as brucellosis, tuberculosis or chronic wasting disease, which could make other animals sick around the world or affect their ability to fly.

“Without my reindeer, there simply would be no Christmas,” Santa said in an issued statement. “Proper veterinary care ensures that, year in and year out, my team and I are able to deliver presents to boys and girls around the world. Dr. Howe is definitely on the ‘nice list’ again this year.”

With less than a week until Christmas, it’s great news to hear Santa’s reindeer are ready to go.