Multiple dogs and cats killed in Orange County house fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators said multiple dogs and cats were killed in an Orange County house fire on Friday night.

The fire happened at a house along Woodbay Court in the area of the Turnpike and State Road 417.

Fire crews said the fire has put itself out.

The fire was caused by something electric, according to fire crews.

The homeowner was not at home at the time of the fire, according to investigators.

Investigators said the home is not a total loss but will need repairs for smoke damage.