Rainy Sunday, few strong storms possible Sunday night, Monday morning

ORLANDO, Fla- – Umbrellas will be needed for last-minute shopping as rain will be around all day. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible through Sunday afternoon, but most storms will remain below severe levels. The chance for a few strong storms returns late Sunday night into the Monday morning commute.

The main threat will be heavy rain, but with wind shear in the atmosphere, the damaging wind and tornado are not zero. A few more storms develop Monday afternoon, but those are not expected to become severe. A widespread 1-3″ of rain is expected through Monday afternoon with isolated higher amounts possible.

Beach Forecast:

The winds will stay elevated inland and on the coast Sunday. Dangerous beach and boating conditions continue through Christmas Eve.