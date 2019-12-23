FHP responds to about 200 crashes Sunday, expects more of the same Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. – The soggy weather has already been causing big problems on Central Florida roads, and the chance of severe weather Monday morning could impact drivers’ commute.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to about 200 crashes Sunday and troopers expect Monday to be just as busy.

Troopers had a few tips for drivers everywhere:

Slow down.

Keep more than enough space between your car and the car in front of you.

Turn your headlights on in heavy rain. It’s illegal to drive with your flashers on.

Driver Fred Walker had good advice, too.

“Always drive for the person next to you,” he said.

News 6 talked with drivers who were taking precautions as they are traveling home early for Christmas.

“It’s important to get home for the holidays, so we’re going to try our best to be as safe as we can on the road,” Walker said. “There’s nothing more Important than being home for the holidays.”

“The weather was actually quite horrible on the way down, and it actually required a lot of patience,” driver Jeff Klein said.