Man accused of exposing himself at pool found hiding in shed, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who committed a lewd act at a hotel pool Saturday evening was found hiding in a nearby shed, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a call at 6 p.m. about a man exposing himself at Hampton Inn Suites on Calypso Cay Way. When security team members confronted the man, later identified as Ruben Antonio Beauchamp, he fled the property and hid in a shed on Vineland Road, a news release said.

Deputies said Beauchamp was arrested after a brief standoff stemming from him not obeying commands.

Hotel employees said Beauchamp has committed lewd acts at the hotel in the past, according to a news release. Deputies said he’s been arrested in connection with similar prior incidents as well.

Beauchamp is currently facing charges of burglary to a structure and resisting arrest without violence. Deputies said the exposure of sexual organs investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case or similar incidents is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.