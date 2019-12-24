Didn’t make it to the mall? There are some alternatives for Christmas Eve shopping

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s not uncommon to see packed malls on Christmas Eve, but what about all the people who couldn’t make it out before the stores closed?

Many people head to pharmacy stores such as CVS and Walgreens.

“Everything 50% off. It’s better than Walmart. They start their sale today,” Sonya Ingram, a last-minute shopper, said.

Ingram bought two dolls for her granddaughters at a CVS in Orlando. She described the experience as convenient.

“I don’t have to fight the long lines at Walmart or any other big store,” Ingram said.

On Christmas Eve, malls and department stores typically close at 6 p.m. or 8 p.m., but some pharmacies stay open later. CVS closes at 10 p.m. and Walgreens shuts its doors at midnight.

“I live right down the street and as I was walking out right now, I saw a sign on the door that said they were open 'til midnight tonight, so in my brain I’m already thinking: ‘Alright I know there’s something I forgot and I need to remember that they’re open ‘til midnight,’” Ashley Bedell said.

Knowing that a pharmacy stays open late helps take the some of the stress out of Christmas shopping, especially for those who run out of gift wrapping paper or tape.

“Wrapping always gets last-minute priority and so when you don’t have Scotch tape at 11:30 p.m. -- CVS here I come, Walgreens here I come,” Bedell said.

Other places such as Target are staying open until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve.

“They have everything from, like, food for Christmas dinner tomorrow to just pretty much anything that you can get," Krista Chruchwell said as she was shopping Tuesday.

To help you out on Christmas Eve, we’ve posted a list of mall hours here.