Suspicious death investigation underway in Bunnell

BUNNELL, Fla. – A suspicious death investigation is underway in Bunnell after Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies say a body was discovered near Florida Avenue.

Authorities said the unidentified body was found Monday around 4 p.m.

“This is the very beginning stages of a suspicious death investigation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We ask that if anyone has any information regarding this death, please call us.”

The cause of death is pending an autopsy report.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 in reference to case No. 2019-118157. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.