Trader Joe’s egg salad and potato salad recalled

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Bakkavor Foods USA is voluntarily recalling the 6 oz. version of Trader Joe’s Egg Salad and the 20 oz. version of Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad.

The use-by date codes for the impacted product is through and including Dec. 27, according to the FDA.

The FDA said the product could potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Health officials said the recall was issued after Almark Foods said they supplied certain lots of Broken Egg Whites products that could be contaminated with listeria.

The egg salad and potato salad were issued to Trader Joe’s retail stores in Florida.

The FDA shared a chart of the impacted product.

Customers can return the product for a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 855-312-7504.