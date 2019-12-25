67ºF

Man hit and killed in crash in Clermont

Crash happened in area of U.S. 27 and Grand Highway

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Clermont Police Department said a man is dead after a crash on Christmas Eve.

Police said the incident was a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

The crash happened in the area of U.S. 27 and Grand Highway, according to police.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

