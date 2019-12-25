65ºF

Local News

Orange County deputies issue BOLO alert on Santa

Deputies said Santa is wanted for questioning

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

(Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued a BOLO on Santa on Christmas Eve.

Deputies list Santa at 5-foot-8 and 250 pounds.

Investigators said he has a sleigh powered by reindeer.

He’s been known to remove cookies and milk from homes, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said he’s known to leave wrapped containers in homes across the world.

He was last seen in Seminole County, according to investigators.

“Subject is wanted for questioning in multiple burglaries to residences,” the investigator said in the alert.

Investigators said he is known to operate by landing on roofs.

“If contact is made, do not hold. Do not detain. Do not delay. Authority is Orange County Communications Center."

You can listen to the BOLO alert at this link.

