Orange County deputies issue BOLO alert on Santa

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued a BOLO on Santa on Christmas Eve.

Deputies list Santa at 5-foot-8 and 250 pounds.

Investigators said he has a sleigh powered by reindeer.

BOLO: Be on the lookout for an elderly, white male who is 5'8", weighs 250 pounds and travels in a sleigh powered by reindeer. Subject is known to remove cookies and milk, but leaves wrapped containers. He was last seen heading southbound from Seminole County. #Santa #Christmas pic.twitter.com/zz3p1ChI3q — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 25, 2019

He’s been known to remove cookies and milk from homes, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said he’s known to leave wrapped containers in homes across the world.

He was last seen in Seminole County, according to investigators.

“Subject is wanted for questioning in multiple burglaries to residences,” the investigator said in the alert.

Investigators said he is known to operate by landing on roofs.

“If contact is made, do not hold. Do not detain. Do not delay. Authority is Orange County Communications Center."

You can listen to the BOLO alert at this link.