35-year-old man shot at Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a shooting at an apartment complex left a man injured, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to the Landon Trace Apartments in the 1800 block of Buchanan Bay Circle around 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was found with at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries, deputies said.

The 41-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, was also located at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said he is cooperating with investigators.

Details on what led up to the shooting or whether authorities are looking for anyone else were not immediately available.

