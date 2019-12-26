82-year-old woman killed in crash in Port Orange

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An 82-year-old woman was killed in a crash in the area of Madeline Avenue and Lazy Hammock Drive around noon on Thursday, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

This is a mile north of State Road 421 and two and a half miles east of Interstate 95.

Police said Gladys Schreckengost was transported to Halifax Hospital in Port Orange.

Investigators she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities said no one else was injured in the crash.

Officers said anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 386-506-5838.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.