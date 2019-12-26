Am I delusional? 🙃

There was an itsy bitsy, teeny tiny part of me that thought maybe, just maybe, we could all be normal for holidays.

Well, clearly Santa should have gotten me a lobotomy for Christmas because there was absolutely no chance of that happening.

Instead, we have another assortment of wacky crime to help remind you that the whole “Peace on Earth, goodwill to men” thing doesn’t really apply to Florida.

📦 No takesy backsy

When you get hired as a delivery driver, it’s straight up in the job description that you have to actually deliver the packages, not steal them. Polk County deputies say one Amazon driver gently placed a package near a resident’s front porch Christmas tree, took a photo to prove what he’d done but then scooped it right back up and walked away. I hope this guy’s resume is up to date because I’d bet my paycheck that he’s about to be off the job. See the surveillance video that helped deputies identify the man.

✉️ He could have asked nicely

I’ve heard of road-rage but never mail-rage until today. Miami-Dade police say this suspect jumped into a postal worker’s truck and laid across her lap all while yelling, “Give me my (expletive).” Maybe the guy from the last story took his package, too? Regardless, the bizarre encounter didn’t stop there. Watch for yourself to see how it all went down.

🤠 This isn’t the Wild West, bucko

There’s no shame in pretending to be a cowboy if you’re between the ages of 2 and 12, but if you’re a 36-year-old Florida man you should have other hobbies by now. To make matters worse, Matthew Noffsinger Jr. wasn’t even good at pretending to be a cowboy. He’s accused of shooting himself in the leg while playing around with a .22 then blaming the shooting on a mysterious stranger in the woods. Find out why he shouldn’t have even been handling a gun in the first place.

🏁 Gentlemen, start your ... lawn mowers?

Let me tell you, I’m generally a pleasant person but that all goes out the window when someone messes with my ability to sleep. It’s not pretty if I don’t get my nine hours a night so I can’t imagine living next door to this guy who’s accused of revving his lawnmower nonstop for his whole neighborhood to hear. He probably would have gotten away with just a citation if he hadn’t talked back to the arresting deputy but at least now his neighbors will get sleep. Hear for yourself how loud the revving really was.

🎅 Leave the presents to Santa Claus

Decorating, wrapping presents, kissing under the mistletoe -- those are all things you do “because it’s Christmas.” Handing out marijuana to strangers is not one of those things. Police in St. Petersberg say 67-year-old Richard Spurrier was caught with some leafy green “shake” stuck to his sleeve after handing out pot to strangers in the downtown area. When asked why he did it, he said, “because it’s Christmas” as if that were a legitimate reason. Read on to see what else police allegedly found on him.

💰 Of course Vanilla Ice is involved

We already know that President Donald Trump is a Florida man after filing some paperwork last month to change the Sunshine State to his permanent residence, but what if he takes it a step further and develops his own “Trump Town?” That’s what one real-estate agent in Briny Breezes is hoping will happen. He wants the commander-in-chief to purchase the 43-acre mobile home park town for a whopping $1 billion and make it into a tourist attraction. Oh, and I wasn’t lying about Vanilla Ice being involved.

I’m happy to report that my Christmas with my family was nice and normal. How about you? Send me your craziest stories of holidays past and present by emailing acutway@wkmg.com.