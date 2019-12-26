Deputies: Florida Amazon driver delivers, then steals package

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – An Amazon delivery driver placed a package next to a customer’s outdoor Christmas tree, snapped a picture of it then snatched it back up and left with it, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a resident in the Watersong Resort development near Davenport contacted them on Dec. 19 about a package that Amazon claimed was delivered but was taken from his porch.

Surveillance video from the man’s home showed the Amazon driver walking up to his porch and placing the package near the front door but after marking it as delivered, the driver grabbed it and walked away, a news release said.

Deputies said they contacted Amazon for more information about the driver in hopes of making a quick arrest but were repeatedly told by the retailer’s managers and loss prevention team that even though they had video and other pertinent information, they needed a subpoena to get access to Amazon’s corporate records to identify the driver.

Instead, deputies turned to the homeowner’s surveillance video and footage from Watersong Resort, which showed the driver’s license plate, according to a news release.

Authorities said the vehicle was registered to a woman who said her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jose Campos, uses her car to deliver packages.

Campos admitted to committing the crime after deputies confronted him with the evidence, records show.

It’s unclear what was in the package.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said he wished Amazon had done more to help the investigation.

“I’m not surprised by much anymore, but this lack of cooperation from Amazon floors me. All we needed was a name—they knew who committed this crime in Polk County, and they would not tell us without us serving legal process to their corporate headquarters in Delaware. This is just irresponsible on their part. They apparently don’t care about the ongoing safe and secure delivery of their packages to their customers and exposing other customers to burglary and theft. It is impossible to believe this was this guy’s only theft," Judd said.

Amazon representatives have been contacted for comment. This story will updated when and if a response is received.

Campos was arrested on Christmas Eve on charges of unarmed burglary and petit theft.