Orange County conducts DUI patrol during holiday weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Maitland Police Department will be working with other agencies to host a multi-jurisdictional DUI saturation patrol during the holiday weekend, officials said.

A DUI saturation patrol is not the same as a DUI checkpoint. Saturation patrols involve law enforcement agencies adding additional patrol cars to targeted roads during select time periods to detect and apprehend drunk drivers.

“High profile DUI saturation patrol operations have been a valuable tool for law enforcement,” the Maitland Police Department said on Facebook. “The objective of this operation is to educate the motoring public and to safely remove suspected DUI offenders and criminal traffic violators from the highways by highly mobile visibility traffic enforcement tactics.”

Some behaviors officers might be looking out for over the weekend include:

Cars weaving outside of the lane lines

Cars that follow too closely to other vehicles

Vehicles that are driving too slow

Cars that are speeding

Cars that are driving without headlights.

The DUI saturation roving patrol operation is scheduled between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday and concludes on Saturday.

According to officials, the checkpoints will be throughout Orange County.

The agencies involved in the DUI patrol include:

Orlando Police Department

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Winter Park Police Department

University of Central Florida Police Department

Edgewood Police Department

Winter Garden Police Department

Windermere Police Department

Apopka Police Department

Ocoee Police Department

Oakland Police Department

Belle Isle Police Department

Eatonville Police Department

Florida Highway Patrol

According to authorities, the average cost for a DUI arrest will be near $10,000 for the person charged and could result in multi-millions of dollars for injuries, deaths, and property damage for a DUI.

“This is a countywide detail and mutual aid will be granted to all participating law enforcement municipalities; enabling local agencies to police throughout Orange County,” the Maitland Police Department said. “This multi-agency traffic safety detail is well worth your attention as a concentrated effort is made to save lives.”