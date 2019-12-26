73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

73ºF

Local News

Shootout between vehicles ends when car crashes into pond, Tavares police say

No injuries reported

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Tags: Crime, Lake County
Tavares police say a vehicle crashed into a pond after being involved in a shooting.
Tavares police say a vehicle crashed into a pond after being involved in a shooting. (News 6)

TAVARES, Fla. – A shootout between two vehicles ended when one car crashed into a pond and the other sped off, according to the Tavares Police Department.

The shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Thursday on Merry Road and Kellogg Drive.

Police said after crashing into the pond, the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

A perimeter was set up and a K9 was used to track the scent but no one was located, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

Photos from a News 6 viewer show a white vehicle stopped in mud near a grassy area.

No further details were immediately available.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: