Shootout between vehicles ends when car crashes into pond, Tavares police say

TAVARES, Fla. – A shootout between two vehicles ended when one car crashed into a pond and the other sped off, according to the Tavares Police Department.

The shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Thursday on Merry Road and Kellogg Drive.

Police said after crashing into the pond, the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

A perimeter was set up and a K9 was used to track the scent but no one was located, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

Photos from a News 6 viewer show a white vehicle stopped in mud near a grassy area.

No further details were immediately available.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.