Shootout between vehicles ends when car crashes into pond, Tavares police say
TAVARES, Fla. – A shootout between two vehicles ended when one car crashed into a pond and the other sped off, according to the Tavares Police Department.
The shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Thursday on Merry Road and Kellogg Drive.
Police said after crashing into the pond, the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.
A perimeter was set up and a K9 was used to track the scent but no one was located, according to authorities.
No injuries were reported.
Photos from a News 6 viewer show a white vehicle stopped in mud near a grassy area.
No further details were immediately available.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
