73-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Brevard County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 73-year-old man was killed when a truck crashed head-on into his convertible Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 48-year-old Bobby Rumbough was driving a 1997 Ford pick up truck westbound on U.S. 192 at about 8 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he veered into the eastbound lanes and struck Ronald King’s Buick Cascada head-on.

The driver of a Toyota Corolla was unable to slow down in time to accommodate for the crash and hit the Cascada and a Nissan Altima whose driver had stopped to help, the crash report said.

Troopers said King, 73, died after being taken to an area hospital.

The three other drivers involved in the crash were not injured.

Records show charges are pending against Rumbough.