Brevard Zoo treating sea turtle found wrapped in braided fishing net

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A young green sea turtle found earlier this month entangled in braided fishing line is being treated at the Brevard Zoo.

Staff and volunteers at Brevard Zoo's Sea Turtle Healing Center have been treating Finn, a juvenile green sea turtle found south of Sebastian Inlet in the Indian River Lagoon by University of Central Florida researchers on Dec. 13, said the zoo's communications director, Elliot Zirulnik

The netting was wrapped around all four of the turtle's flippers. Finn suffered a deep laceration and severe inflammation on. the front left flipper.

A zoo veterinarian removed the fishing line and flushed the area to prevent infection. The turtle is recovering in an outdoor tank.

The turtle also has several small fibropapilloma tumors in both eyes and on their underside. These growths are benign, but can impede a sea turtle’s ability to see, swim or eat if left untreated, Zirulnik said. They will be removed at a later date if bloodwork and a CT scan reveal the patient is a healthy candidate for surgery.

The goal is to return Finn to the ocean after a several-month stay at the zoo.