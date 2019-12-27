Daytona Beach Police investigating possible abduction case

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers are investigating a possible abduction case.

Police released photos of a possible suspect and a possible victim.

Investigators said officers think a man physically forced the woman into a light blue or silver Hyundai Sonata around 4:42 p.m. near the intersection of North Keech Street and Avery Street.

We are working an active investigation involving the female in the photo.



Any help to identify the female or male to check on her well-being would be appreciated. https://t.co/8r9mwf8Z0g — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) December 27, 2019

This is just north of U.S. 92 and just west of South Ridgewood Avenue.

Officers said the model year of the Hyundai is between 2009-14.

Authorities said the car was last seen heading northbound on North Keech Street.

Police said the identities of the man and the woman are not clear at this point.

Investigators said it is also unclear if the man and woman know each other or who owns the Hyundai.

Anyone with information about the people or the vehicle in the photos is asked to call police at 386-671-5129.