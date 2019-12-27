Grill thief arrested after photo ran through facial recognition software, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. – The Clermont Police Department said a 31-year-old Apopka woman accused stealing a grill has been arrested after a surveillance photo of her was ran through facial recognition software.

Heather Reynolds has been charged with grand theft.

Police said on Nov. 20 officers responded to Ace Hardware on State Road 50 after a call in reference to a retail theft.

A store manager told investigators surveillance footage shows a man and woman stole a kettle grill, a propane grill, and a shop vacuum, police said.

Investigators said the total amount of items stolen was listed at $1,233.99.

On Nov. 26, officers posted photos of the man and woman on Facebook in hopes someone in the area recognized them.

Officers said a crime analyst with Seminole County said the woman was possibly identified as Heather Reynolds through a facial search system.

Authorities said Reynolds’ Facebook account shows the same tattoo from the BOLO alert.

On Nov. 27, a crime analyst with the Tampa Police Department said investigators tested a new facial recognition program with the Clermont Police BOLO alert.

Police said they had a potential match for the suspect as Heather Reynolds.

Investigators said Reynolds has a substantial history including theft, burglary fraud, and narcotics.

Authorities said based on two analysts using different systems of facial recognition leading to a match of the same suspect officers had probable cause for the arrest of Reynolds.

Reynolds was transported to the Lake County Jail, investigators said.