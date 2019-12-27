Woman who begged for help in possible abduction case found safe, Daytona police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A woman at the center of a possible abduction case, who has since been safe, rung a stranger’s video doorbell asking the person to call the police because a man was touching her, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Authorities were attempting to locate the man and woman captured on video near Keech Street and Avery Street Thursday afternoon. Shortly before noon Friday, police said the woman was found safe. It’s unclear if the man has been located.

Police said they obtained video from several home surveillance systems that showed the man and a woman arrive together in a Hyundai Sonata. The car then stopped at a dead end and the woman got out but then the vehicle chased her and attempted to “cut her off,” records show.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, walked up to a home and rung the Ring video doorbell and said, “I want you to call the police, I told him to stop putting hands on me” and “If he touches me, call police,” the report said.

The man who lives at the home called 911.

“She ran to my door screaming, hollering that, you know, he was beating on her. He dragged her back out to the car. She was kind of scuffling with him a little bit and I kind of shut my door because I didn’t know what he had going on but through the kitchen window, he pushed her into the car and they headed toward North Street,” the man told a 911 operator.

Records show the man, who is also believed to be in his 20s, grabbed the woman and pulled her across the lawn into the Hyundai. Police said the woman was trying to fight the man off but he overpowered her and forced her into the car.

As the man walked to the driver’s side, the woman once again tried to escape but he pulled her back inside and fled with the passenger’s side door still open, causing it to close on her, according to the report.

Police attempted to locate the man and the woman near the scene but were unsuccessful.

The woman has long blonde hair and was wearing a dark-colored jacket, a white shirt and jeans. The man has short black hair and was wearing a white Adidas shirt and black pants with white stripes.

The surveillance video did not capture the license plate number of the Sonata, but it is believed to be a newer model year.

Daytona Beach police are expected to provide an update on the case at 2 p.m. Friday.