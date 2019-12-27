Man accused of killing woman who was found dead in Bunnell

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was found dead at a home in Bunnell on Monday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the body of 31-year-old Jillian Marie Petrotto was found on Florida Avenue at about 4 p.m. Monday.

Ronald Collins, who had rented the home where the body was found, was identified as a possible suspect in the case, a news release said.

Deputies said during the investigation, they determined the crime took place on Dec. 13 at Collins’ home in Volusia County.

He confessed to Flagler and Volusia deputies on Dec. 26, records show.

“Our detectives and CSI did a great job and worked through the holidays,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Within a few hours, FCSO detectives developed a person of interest and immediately worked with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office jointly to solve this case. This should send a message to criminals that regardless of jurisdictional boundaries, we all work together and we will get you.”

Collins, 51, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge. He’s being held at the Volusia County Jail.