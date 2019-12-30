Florida woman stole makeup to see if she could ‘get away with,’ police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A Florida woman who stole makeup from a Walmart said she did it because “she was young and wanted to see if she could get away with it,” according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

A loss prevention officer at a Walmart on Cypress Gardens Boulevard said he saw 19-year-old Marina Ruemmely place cosmetics into her shopping cart then go to an aisle near the back of the store and put the items into her purse, records show.

Police said Ruemmely then left the cart and walked out of the store with the items still in her purse.

The loss prevention officer stopped Ruemmely and held her in his office until police arrived, according to the affidavit.

Records show Ruemmely told the arresting officer she did it because “she was young and wanted to see if she could get away with it.”

The makeup items found in her purse were worth $142.37, according to authorities.

Ruemmely was arrested on a petit theft charge.