Police: Sleeping man attacked with pipe, machete

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are accused of attacking a sleeping man with a pipe and machete for an unknown reason, according to the South Daytona Police Department.

The victim said he was sleeping in a tent in a wooded area on Big Tree Road Saturday night when he awoke to a man hitting him with a metal pipe and a woman striking him with a sword or machete, records show.

Police said the suspects, 58-year-old David Cartwright and 41-year-old Cynthia Godwin, were arrested at the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Both suspects face charges of false imprisonment and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.