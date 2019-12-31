Precautionary boil water notice issued in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a portion of St. Cloud while crews work to make emergency repairs to a ruptured water main.

Officials from Toho Water Authority said customers located at Lake Marion Creek Drive from St. Cloud Road to Caspian Drive, including side streets, may experience low to no water pressure.

It’s unclear when the boil water notice, which is affecting 850 customers, will be rescinded.

The area highlighted in this map is under a precautionary boil water notice.

Once normal water pressure is restored, the company recommends boiling water for one minute to ensure that it’s safe for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or consuming in any way.

Residents can still use tap water to shower, bathe, shave and wash, although young children and people with disabilities should be monitored to ensure they do not consume the water.

The company recommended these steps, copied and pasted below, for disinfecting water during a precautionary boil water notice:

Bring the water to a rolling boil and holding it there for one minute.

If you cannot boil water, you should put eight drops of common household bleach, which is about 1/8th teaspoon, into one gallon of tap water, then shake it, and allow it to stand for 30 minutes before drinking. If the water is cloudy, use 16 drops, about 1/4th teaspoon of bleach instead of eight, shake it, and let it stand for 30 minutes. There should be a slight chlorine odor. Use common household bleach that has 5% to 6% active ingredients. Use food grade containers. Do not use bleach that has perfume scents added.

Use water purification tablets or iodine that many sports and camping stores sell.

Buy commercial bottled water for consumption and food preparation.

Any customer who would like more information can call the Toho Water Authority’s customer service center at 407-944-5000.