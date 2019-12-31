Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is offering to shave his mustache for a good cause
Department needs to reach $7,500 goal
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood could soon get a new look.
The local sheriff best known for calling bad guys “scumbags” is offering to shave his mustache for the first time in 40 years, all for a good cause.
If the department’s Relay for Life team, dubbed “Cancer in Custody” can raise $7,500 before March 28, Chitwood will kiss his 'stache goodbye.
When and if that happens, the shaving of the sheriff will be streamed on Facebook.
So far, $759 has been raised.
Relay for Life is a global event designed to raise money for the fight against cancer. To donate to Chitwood’s team, click here.
