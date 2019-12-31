75ºF

Local News

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is offering to shave his mustache for a good cause

Department needs to reach $7,500 goal

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is offering to shave his mustache for a good cause. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood could soon get a new look.

The local sheriff best known for calling bad guys “scumbags” is offering to shave his mustache for the first time in 40 years, all for a good cause.

If the department’s Relay for Life team, dubbed “Cancer in Custody” can raise $7,500 before March 28, Chitwood will kiss his 'stache goodbye.

When and if that happens, the shaving of the sheriff will be streamed on Facebook.

So far, $759 has been raised.

Relay for Life is a global event designed to raise money for the fight against cancer. To donate to Chitwood’s team, click here.

