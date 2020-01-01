Thousands expected to welcome in new decade in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ahead of the new decade, thousand of people were expected Tuesday night to celebrate in downtown Orlando.

Several block parties are scheduled to take place, including at Wall Street Plaza.

"This is our first time. We are super excited," said Shivani Gupta.

Nancy Muir said she expected to have a good time.

“We are looking forward to all the people. All the activities. All the other Michigan fans. It will be fun,” Muir said.

With a heavy presence of security guards and law enforcement officers spread out across downtown Orlando, several people said that they felt comfortable celebrating amidst the thousands of people.

“I feel safe. It’s always good seeing people out here trying to keep everyone safe. Especially in the environment we live in, so I think everyone is going to be able to relax and have a good time,” Grant Norris said.

Ringing in 2020 out on the town also means dealing with the crowds.

“I’m so worried about how we are going to get out because we are about 30 minutes from here, so I don’t know how we are going to find an Uber and get an Uber back,” Gupta said.

Of course, it wouldn't be New Year's Eve without making some New Year's resolution.

“Make more money, probably eat less hamburgers, drink less beer, but I know I’m not going to do that, but I’ll say it now,” Norris said.

Orlando Police also sent out a warning on social media, reminding people to not leave their cellphones in their back pocket because they could be stolen.