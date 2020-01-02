Man arrested after Burger King worker stabbed in face during unprovoked attack

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of stabbing a Burger King worker in the face in an apparent unprovoked attack in Daytona Beach.

Jamar Ragland, of Daytona Beach, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon in connection with the Dec. 8 incident.

According to authorities, the attack happened at the Burger King at 825 N. Nova Road when a man, later identified as Ragland, approached a register to place an order and then suddenly reached over the counter and grabbed the employee, attacking her with a knife.

An assailant is sought in a stabbing in Daytona Beach.

A charging affidavit said, “Out of nowhere, (the suspect) grabbed (the worker) with his left hand and pulled closer to him. (He) took a knife with his right hand and began making slicing motions toward her neck area, striking her with the knife several times.”

Daytona Beach police said the employee suffered lacerations to her face and fingers and was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment.

The motive for the attack is not known, according to police.

Ragland ran away after the attack, police said.

An anonymous tip led police to Ragland, who was arrested after the victim positively identified him from a photo lineup, according to the charging affidavit.

