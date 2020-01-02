Man told ex-girlfriend he would put her ‘in a grave’ if he couldn’t see his son, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested in Marion County Tuesday after deputies say he made multiple threats to kill the mother of his infant son by putting a 12-gauge shotgun down her throat, according to text messages and voicemails obtained by the Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Brown, 29, was arrested on a warrant out of Bradford County on charges of making written threats to kill or injure. Deputies said he was staying at a friend’s residence in Silver Springs when he was arrested.

According to the Bradford County warrant, Brown’s ex-girlfriend called authorities because he was threatening to “end her life” and she was afraid because she believes he has the ability to carry out the threat.

Deputies said Brown and the victim separated in August and she moved out of the home they shared on Oct 8., about two weeks before their son was born.

The victim told deputies Brown wanted to see their son but she did not feel safe letting him see the baby because of Brown’s violent criminal history.

Deputies reviewed multiple voicemails and messages sent from Brown to the victim in which he made threats to kill her.

“So do I get to see my son or do I need to come shove my 12-gauge down your throat?” Brown said in a voicemail, according to the warrant.

After the victim blocked Brown’s number and Facebook account, she told deputies he continued to send her threatening messages.

“Take Sunday visits, I take your life,” Brown wrote in a text message. In a separate Facebook message, he wrote, “I have no problem doin (sic) 25 to put you in a grave.”

Another Facebook message read, “I’ll be by later with my 12-gauge. Have a short life," according to the arrest report.

During his first appearance, a Marion County judge set Brown’s bail at $1 million. He is awaiting extradition to Bradford County.

Deputies notified the Department of Children and Families because the victim and Brown share a child.