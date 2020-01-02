’My driver’s side window imploded on me:’ 911 calls released in shootings on I-4, I-95

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Reports and 911 calls detailing a series of shootings on Interstate 4 and Interstate 95 that left 15 vehicles damaged were released Thursday.

The shootings were reported at about 7 p.m. Wednesday from victims on I-4 east and I-95 north, spanning from Deltona to St. Augustine.

“I was driving on I-4 and my driver’s side window imploded on me,” a woman driving a van said.

According to the incident reports, most of the drivers involved provided similar stories of suddenly realizing their windows had shattered. No one was able to provide a description of the potential shooters, but some motorists noted seeing a tan or gold SUV in the area.

Volusia County deputies said they believe the culprit used a BB gun or pellet gun because the victims didn’t hear a loud bang or see a muzzle flash.

The two victims who called 911 described the shooting as sudden.

“It was dark and the next thing I knew there was glass shattering all over my face,” a woman said.

A man driving a Toyota Camry said he didn’t have any interaction with any other motorist that would make him believe the shooting was a road-rage incident.

“I was driving nicely ... and talking with my daughter when that happened,” the man said.

However, officials from the Florida Highway Patrol in Jacksonville described the incident as possible road rage and said authorities might have located the suspect vehicle.

No one was injured in any of the shootings.

Below is a list of damaged vehicles:

1. A black BMW 528i driving on I-4 had its rear driver’s side window shot, a small dent above the window and two dents on the rear driver’s side door.

2. A Chrysler Town & Country was traveling near mile marker 110 on I-4 when the driver’s window and two driver’s side rear windows shattered.

3. A Ford SUV was on Interstate 4 when two of the rear driver’s side windows were shattered.

4. A blue Toyota had its rear driver’s side window shot on I-4 near mile marker 108.

5. A white SUV was on I-95 near mile marker 278 had its rear driver’s side window shattered and the lift-gate glass shattered.

6. A couple driving home from the Citrus Bowl in their gray 2015 Lexus RX 350 reported their rear window was shot on I-4 near mile marker 126.

Deputies say multiple vehicles were shot on I-4 and I-95.

7. A white Mercedes sustained unknown damage.

8. A black 2019 Dodge Caravan sustained unknown damage.

9. A silver 2016 Chevrolet Cruze had its rear passenger side window shattered on Interstate 95.

10. A black 2007 Ford Explorer was traveling on I-95 when the driver’s side cargo area window shattered.

11. A silver Honda Accord was eastbound on Interstate 4 near mile marker 111 when the rear driver’s side window was shot.

12. A silver Hyundai Santa Fe was on I-4 when a rear window shattered.

13. A black Dodge Caravan had its two of its rear driver’s side windows shattered.

14. A van on I-4 had its rear left window shattered.

15. A vehicle of unknown make and model was driving on West International Speedway Boulevard neat the I-95 overpass when the rear window was shot.

Another driver reported damage to his vehicle’s window but has not yet filed a report because he does not live in Volusia County.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Volusia County Detective Pullin at 386-860-7030 or the non-emergency line 386-248-1777. You can also call *FHP (*347) or First Coast Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.